Hyperconverged systems sales surge in Q1, Dell Technologies, VMware, Nutanix lead

Dell Technologies lays out its hybrid cloud plan with a heavy dose of VMware Dell Technologies' crown jewel in its portfolio is VMware and the technology giant is now making it the glue that holds its portfolio of companies together.

The converged infrastructure market delivered revenue growth of 19.3% in the first quarter as Dell Technologies portfolio companies dominated, according to IDC data.

First quarter 2019 revenue came in at $3.75 billion as hyperconverged systems showed strong growth. Hyperconverged systems include networking, compute, storage and operating software so they are plug and play in hybrid cloud environments.

IDC also broke down the converged infrastructure market into a few parts: Certified reference systems and integrated infrastructure, integrated platforms and hyperconverged systems. Hyperconverged systems grew sales at a 46.7% clip as integrated platforms fell 13.3% in the first quarter form a year ago.

× idc-hyperconverged-standings-q1-19.png

IDC's taxonomy also is adding disaggregated hyperconverged infrastructure to its tracking. Disaggregated hyperconverged systems support separate compute and storage nodes. NetApp's HCI systems are an example of disaggregated infrastructure and HPE also announced systems recently.

By vendor, Dell Technologies with its Dell EMC systems took the No. 1 spot in hyperconverged systems followed by Nutanix and HPE. VMware, also owned by Dell Technologies, was the No. 1 hyperconverged software platform.