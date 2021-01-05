IBM appoints former Trump economic advisor Gary Cohn as vice chairman

IBM said Tuesday that it has named Gary Cohn, former director of the National Economic Council under president Donald Trump, as vice chairman and member of its executive leadership team.

It's unclear from IBM's press release what Cohn's exact role will be. He's expected to work closely with IBM CEO Arvind Krishna "on a wide range of business initiatives and external engagement, in areas including business development, client services, public advocacy and client relationship management."

In prepared remarks, Krishna said Cohn will serve as a senior representative of IBM as the company works to accelerate its hybrid cloud and AI strategy.

Cohn was part of the Trump administration from January 2017 until April 2018. He led the administration's economic policy agenda during his relatively short tenure. Cohn will continue to serve as co-chairman of his special purpose acquisition company, Cohn Robbins Holding Corp.

"I am honored to be joining IBM as Vice Chairman," Cohn tweeted. "IBM is one the world's most important companies, providing technology that helps organizations be agile and resilient in unpredictable times."

