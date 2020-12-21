IBM buys cloud managed services provider Nordcloud

Top Cloud Providers Top cloud providers in 2020: AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, hybrid, SaaS players The cloud computing race in 2020 will have a definite multi-cloud spin. Here's a look at how the cloud leaders stack up, the hybrid market, and the SaaS players that run your company as well as their latest strategic moves. Read More

IBM said it will acquire Nordcloud, a Helsinki-based company that focuses on cloud integration in Europe.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but IBM said the purchase advances its cloud migration services and tools.

Nordcloud is triple certified in Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

For IBM, Nordcloud will help it with EU-based cloud deals as well as managed services that'll plug into its hybrid cloud efforts, which are led by Red Hat. The purchase comes as IBM is positioning itself to be primarily a hybrid cloud software provider. IBM said it will separate its technology services unit so it can be an independent company.

Nordcloud competes in a crowded cloud infrastructure managed services space. It competes with integrators such as Accenture, Wipro, Deloitte and Cognizant as well as companies like Rackspace. Nordcloud's key industries are manufacturing, technology, financial services and services and the company offers everything from tooling to application services as well as managed cloud offerings.

Here's where it fits in Gartner's Magic Quadrant.

Gartner noted:

Nordcloud continues to grow in markets beyond its home country of Finland, using its local sales and delivery teams and expanding office presence in 10 European countries to target customers with European roots. It has also delivered customer projects in Singapore, Australia, China, the Middle East and North America. Major delivery hubs are present in both Finland and Eastern Europe (Poland).

However, Gartner also noted that Nordcloud didn't make major acquisitions and had trouble "delivering to requirements that extend beyond the public cloud."

IBM will address those hybrid cloud service weaknesses quickly since that's its sweet spot.