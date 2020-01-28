IBM embeds new AI features into its TRIRIGA facilities management software

IBM is adding AI capabilities to its TRIRIGA real estate and facilities management software, the company announced Tuesday. The new intelligent features are meant to help real estate and facility managers optimize office space and improve the workplace experience.

IBM estimates that up to 40% of commercial office space is underutilized. With embedded AI, IBM said TRIRIGA customers with large real estate portfolios will be able to glean insights about occupancy data from sources such as WiFi and IoT sensors in order to better understand space usage throughout their properties.

The AI will identify occupant trends and patterns down to a single floor, IBM said, enabling TRIRIGA customers to better anticipate and respond to employee occupancy needs and address relocation requests, and to make adjustments to office layouts.

Meanwhile, building occupants will also have access to the new TRIRIGA Assistant, a conversational AI tool that uses natural language processing to help employees coordinate with colleagues around things like scheduling conference rooms and locating assigned workspaces.

IBM posits that these new AI features will break down existing data silos and ultimately increase employee satisfaction, improve productivity and reduce real estate operating costs.

"The implementation of TRIRIGA with embedded AI provides corporations and facility managers with insights into how they can more effectively utilize space across their enterprise," said Kareem Yusuf, GM of AI applications for IBM. "This technology can help companies address the growing expectations of today's modern workforce and achieve better business results."

