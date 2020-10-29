IBM forms 5G network partnership with AT&T to bolster its hybrid cloud architecture

IBM and AT&T have formed a new partnership that's meant to help enterprise clients adopt 5G technologies using IBM Cloud Satellite, IBM's hybrid cloud platform for managing apps in IBM Cloud, on-premises, or at the edge.

Specifically, IBM and AT&T will work together to help enterprises manage their applications hosted in hybrid cloud environments with IBM Cloud Satellite leveraging Red Hat OpenShift, over AT&T networks.

Built on Red Hat OpenShift, IBM Cloud Satellite allows customers to access IBM's cloud and security services in any location. The combination with AT&T's 5G network is meant give customers in highly regulated industries access to 5G capabilities that can improve user experiences, uncover new revenue streams and optimize processes, the companies said.

According to IBM, the joint offering will provide users with a single dashboard designed to manage services across multiple clouds and billions of edge devices with high levels of reliability and security.

More broadly, IBM said the partnership reflects its commitment to retool its software platform around Red Hat OpenShift. IBM has been working with telcos including Vodafone, Verizon and Bharti Airtel to build out this open approach. The partnership also builds on the strategic agreement formed between IBM and AT&T a year ago, which saw AT&T commit to moving a large number of internal workloads to the IBM Cloud. IBM also plays a role in managing AT&T's hybrid cloud infrastructure, while IBM uses AT&T Business its primary provider of software-defined networking.

"The advancements in 5G and edge are impacting every single industry, bringing the promise of enhanced experiences for consumers and new revenue opportunities for businesses," said Howard Boville, SVP of IBM Hybrid Cloud. "Together with AT&T, we will be helping clients securely leverage 5G and edge offerings in any environment with IBM's open and secure hybrid cloud platform. This marks a significant step forward increasing the possibilities of 5G and edge in the enterprise."

