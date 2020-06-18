IBM launches Watson Works aimed at managing work's new normal amid COVID-19

latest developments Coronavirus: Business and technology in a pandemic From cancelled conferences to disrupted supply chains, not a corner of the global economy is immune to the spread of COVID-19. Read More

IBM launched Watson Works, a set of models and applications designed to manage workspaces, people and facilities as employees return to the office during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watson Works is the latest effort from enterprise technology vendors to launch products designed for the new normal of work, which will be a hybrid model split between remote and on-premises. ServiceNow, Salesforce and Zebra Technologies are other companies in the mix.

According to IBM, Watson Works will be powered by artificial intelligence and models that will ingest information inside and outside of the company to make informed decisions.

Modules in Watson Works include: