IBM teams up with Columbus Crew to design, deliver digital experiences

IBM provides ultimate fan experience at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium When the Mercedes-Benz Stadium opens in Atlanta later this month, the glass-encased structure will boast a new fully integrated IT system, Internet of Things technology and a suite of interactive applications hosted on the IBM Cloud.

IBM has won a deal to create and deliver digital experiences for the Columbus Crew Soccer Club's new stadium set for 2021.

The project highlights how IBM is increasingly using sports and entertainment venues to showcase its technology. IBM's most high profile stadium partnership is Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, which recently hosted the NFL's Super Bowl. IBM also provides technology for The Masters, Wimbledon and US Open.

Under the partnership, IBM Services and digital agency IBM iX will provide a roadmap and design environments for individual fans in Columbus Crew Stadium, which will have 20,000 seats, 30 suites and 430,000 square feet.

In additions, IBM will help the Columbus Crew develop a strategy for engaging fans and supporters. IBM iX recently designed the FIFA World Cup Highlight Machine. The FIFA effort allowed fans to create and share their own highlight videos.

