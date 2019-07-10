IBM teams up with Columbus Crew to design, deliver digital experiences

IBM has won a deal to create and deliver digital experiences for the Columbus Crew Soccer Club's new stadium set for 2021.
The project highlights how IBM is increasingly using sports and entertainment venues to showcase its technology. IBM's most high profile stadium partnership is Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, which recently hosted the NFL's Super Bowl. IBM also provides technology for The Masters, Wimbledon and US Open.
Under the partnership, IBM Services and digital agency IBM iX will provide a roadmap and design environments for individual fans in Columbus Crew Stadium, which will have 20,000 seats, 30 suites and 430,000 square feet.
In additions, IBM will help the Columbus Crew develop a strategy for engaging fans and supporters. IBM iX recently designed the FIFA World Cup Highlight Machine. The FIFA effort allowed fans to create and share their own highlight videos.
Related:
- NFL in London: How big data is helping to change the game when it comes to player performance
- NBA analytics and RDF graphs: Game, data, and metadata evolution, and Occam's razor
- Why sport is one of the most disrupted industries
- Team Liquid tries SAP analytics prototype in The International DOTA 2 tournament
- Enterprise VR: How companies are piloting tech used by NFL teams
- SAP, San Francisco 49ers launch stadium operations platform in U.S.
- The case for business model innovation: A sports story
Join Discussion