IBM, The Weather Company launch GRAF weather forecasting system globally

IBM

IBM and its The Weather Company said it is launching its advanced weather forecasting system globally.

IBM GRAF, or Global High-Resolution Atmospheric Forecasting System, runs on a supercomputer powered by IBM Power System and can provide detailed forecasts globally.

The US, Japan and some countries in Western Europe have had precision forecasting, but many regions around the world getting hit with volatile weather swings have lacked the state-of-the-art forecasts.

GRAF can predict conditions up to 12 hours in advance with detail and update forecasts six to 12 times more frequently than current modeling. IBM GRAF can also forecast conditions down to 3 kilometers compared to the 10 to 15 square kilometers for existing systems.

With GRAF, forecasting should improve in Asia, Africa and South America and aid everything from agriculture to responding to natural disasters.

IBM's GRAF was a collaboration between The Weather Company and the National Center for Atmospheric Research, which has an open source model. IBM GRAF runs on a IBM Power9 supercomputer and CPUs and GPUs optimized for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.