Illuminate any room with over 16 million lighting effects with 50% off this lamp

StackCommerce

ZDNet Recommends The best home office lighting Whether you need to make working from home easier or just want to look better on conference calls, we have you covered. Read More

It's been a rough couple of years, but if you feel like your home could use a little extra pizzazz after spending so much time in it, you don't need to go crazy. Simply add a Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp to transform an entire room.

This floor lamp by Lamp Depot has a beautiful, space-saving design that allows it to fit in any corner. The quality metal finish will add a stunning décor element to your living room, bedroom, home office, dining room or guest room, while the weighted rubber bottom keeps it safely in place. Its high-end, minimalist design makes a big impact anywhere you place it without dominating the rest of the space.

These lamps contain integrated soft-white LEDs that allow you to shuffle through more than 16 million individual colors. Plus, the user-friendly remote lets you shuffle through over 300 multi-color effects until you find the one that perfectly suits your décor or mood. And you can enjoy these gorgeous customized illuminations for days at a time -- the bulbs are rated at 50,000 hours!

Buyers are thrilled with this lamp. Verified purchaser Sunny A. rated it 5 stars, saying, "Easy to set up + looks great. The color wheel control is fun and intuitive. Thinking about buying another one for the other corner!" This lamp will make your home feel special at any time. But if you want to put the special effects to good use during a party, you can really ramp up the fun factor with a high-powered sound tower.

Don't pass up this chance to get a great deal on a lamp that can transform an entire room; get the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp today while it's on sale for just $74.99, which is half off the original $149 price. Or, you can save even more by buying a two-pack for $139.98, a four-pack for $309.99 or a six-pack for $469.99.