Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Illuminate any room with over 16 million lighting effects with 50% off this lamp

Transform any room in your home with customized illuminations for hours at a time, and save even more if you buy extras.

replace-this-image.jpg

Philips' crazy-vibrant, smart lights line is available in $199 white and color ambiance starter kits. With these connected lighting solutions, you can program your Hue bulbs to set a mood or reflect the time of day. But there's also spotlights and designer lamps and LED light-strips and other kits you can choose from. The one thing they all have in common, other than the Hue name, is that they can be controlled by Alexa. So, for instance, you can ask Alexa to "turn on wake up in the bedroom," and your lights should turn on gradually.

 StackCommerce

ZDNet Recommends

The best home office lighting

The best home office lighting

Whether you need to make working from home easier or just want to look better on conference calls, we have you covered.

Read More

It's been a rough couple of years, but if you feel like your home could use a little extra pizzazz after spending so much time in it, you don't need to go crazy. Simply add a Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp to transform an entire room.

This floor lamp by Lamp Depot has a beautiful, space-saving design that allows it to fit in any corner. The quality metal finish will add a stunning décor element to your living room, bedroom, home office, dining room or guest room, while the weighted rubber bottom keeps it safely in place. Its high-end, minimalist design makes a big impact anywhere you place it without dominating the rest of the space.

These lamps contain integrated soft-white LEDs that allow you to shuffle through more than 16 million individual colors. Plus, the user-friendly remote lets you shuffle through over 300 multi-color effects until you find the one that perfectly suits your décor or mood. And you can enjoy these gorgeous customized illuminations for days at a time -- the bulbs are rated at 50,000 hours!

Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp

$74.99 at ZDNet Academy

Buyers are thrilled with this lamp. Verified purchaser Sunny A. rated it 5 stars, saying, "Easy to set up + looks great. The color wheel control is fun and intuitive. Thinking about buying another one for the other corner!" This lamp will make your home feel special at any time. But if you want to put the special effects to good use during a party, you can really ramp up the fun factor with a high-powered sound tower.

Don't pass up this chance to get a great deal on a lamp that can transform an entire room; get the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp today while it's on sale for just $74.99, which is half off the original $149 price. Or, you can save even more by buying a two-pack for $139.98, a four-pack for $309.99 or a six-pack for $469.99.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related