Get the party started with over $400 off this high-powered Samsung Sound Tower

With dynamic bass, a bi-directional design, and dual mics for karaoke and more, this Samsung speaker was made to party.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

Throwing parties will be normal again soon enough. When that time comes, you'll want to be ready with some high-powered sound. The Samsung MX-T70 Sound Tower can deliver that and then some, so you may want to grab one while it's 50% off.

Audio is naturally the primary consideration, and the MX-T70 provides wall-to-wall sound with bi-directional speakers that are uniquely designed to fill a room. It also has a 10-inch woofer built-in, delivering dynamic bass that you can adjust with the press of a button. So when the bass drops, you'll feel it as much as hear it.

The Samsung Sound Tower was made with connectivity in mind. A Bluetooth multi-connection allows two friends to simultaneously pair their mobile devices, alternating between the two playlists without disconnecting. There's also a Karaoke Mode with two mic inputs for singing duets. And if you're looking for even more intense sound, or need to fill a larger space, you can connect multiple Sound Towers together.

Samsung MXT70 Sound Tower High Power Audio 1500W

$396.98 at ZDNet Academy

This speaker was designed with parties in mind, so it features built-in LED lights with fun modes like Dance and Party Ambient. You don't have to worry about accidental drops or splashes either — the top panel is spill-resistant. And if you want to feel like a DJ, simply download the companion app, and you can adjust EQ settings and lighting effects from your smartphone on the fly. 

It's no surprise that this speaker has an excellent rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars at Best Buy, so you don't really want to pass this chance up to have powerful audio at your next party. Retailing for $799, you can get the Samsung MX-T70 Sound Tower today for 50% off — you only have to pay $396.98.

