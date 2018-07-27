Imperva acquires app security firm Prevoty in $140m deal

Imperva has announced the acquisition of Prevoty in a deal worth $140 million.

On Thursday, Redwood Shores, Calif.-based Imperva said that together with Prevoty, the companies would "provide comprehensive security solutions to protect application services residing on-premises and in the cloud."

The acquisition has been agreed for $140 million in cash, subject to working capital.

Cybersecurity firm Imperva offers the Incapsula, SecureSphere, and CounterBreach product families for the protection of websites, apps, APIs, and databases while maintaining compliance.

Prevoty is a provider of security-as-a-service solutions for web applications, including the Autonomous Application Protection (AAP) platform.

The company's enterprise-based portfolio focuses on security solutions for the technology, media, retail, and finance industries, among others. Prevoty claims its technology currently protects over half a billion unique users every sub-millisecond.

The company has previously secured a total of $25.8 million in four funding rounds.

Of particular interest to Imperva is Prevoty's technologies which allow security to be built natively into applications. The company hopes that by acquiring the rights to these solutions, Imperva will be able to gain a stronger foothold in the DevOps market.

"Prevoty complements current Imperva application and data security offerings," said Chris Hylen, CEO of Imperva. "When combined with our on-premises and cloud products, it will help businesses better protect themselves from attacks, prevent breaches and monitor security across their digital business. Combined with Imperva insights offerings, Prevoty will further help to identify the true risks to customers' application services."

Prevoty's Los Angeles office will be taken over by Imperva and all current Prevoty staff members have been offered employment.

The deal is expected to close in Q3 2018, subject to regulatory approval.

