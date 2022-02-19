Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Improve your swing away from the course with $100 off this golf simulator

Now you can turn every golf game into a lesson while playing at 3D rendered courses.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

If you love golf, you know how irritating it is to be at the mercy of the weather or a hectic schedule. Not only does that mean you don't get to have as much fun, but playing less means your game suffers too. So there is little that can beat getting to play whenever you like and turning each shot into a lesson, which is precisely what the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator offers.

The simulator has a sensor that can gather helpful information about your game in real-time. Combined with the E6 CONNECT software, it creates an interactive coach that can display your swing data after each shot, plus analytics. Four critical characteristics of your swing are captured, so you'll see details about your clubface and attack angles, swing tempo, and club path.

Golfers of any skill level can benefit from this type of information, but that's just the beginning of what the TruGolf Mini can do. There are everyday golf exercises and skill-building challenges, with mini-games that allow you to practice and perfect your swing. But even when all you want to do is get out and play golf, you can do just that on 97 world-famous golf courses, all gloriously rendered in 3D.

TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator

$299 at ZDNet Academy

In addition to the simulator itself, the package includes the impact trainer, the E6 CONNECT Software, and a swing path mat. Buyers love this golf simulator, and verified purchaser Joanne M. rated it five stars, saying, "I got it for my son for Christmas. He loves it! Best purchase ever! He played it with his dad and they played it for hours. As they say "it's not a video game... it's like playing on a real course!"

Don't pass up this chance to enjoy on-demand golf games and lessons. Get the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator today while it's on sale for $299, a 25% discount off the $399 MSRP.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related