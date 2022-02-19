Improve your swing away from the course with $100 off this golf simulator

StackCommerce

If you love golf, you know how irritating it is to be at the mercy of the weather or a hectic schedule. Not only does that mean you don't get to have as much fun, but playing less means your game suffers too. So there is little that can beat getting to play whenever you like and turning each shot into a lesson, which is precisely what the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator offers.

The simulator has a sensor that can gather helpful information about your game in real-time. Combined with the E6 CONNECT software, it creates an interactive coach that can display your swing data after each shot, plus analytics. Four critical characteristics of your swing are captured, so you'll see details about your clubface and attack angles, swing tempo, and club path.

Golfers of any skill level can benefit from this type of information, but that's just the beginning of what the TruGolf Mini can do. There are everyday golf exercises and skill-building challenges, with mini-games that allow you to practice and perfect your swing. But even when all you want to do is get out and play golf, you can do just that on 97 world-famous golf courses, all gloriously rendered in 3D.

In addition to the simulator itself, the package includes the impact trainer, the E6 CONNECT Software, and a swing path mat. Buyers love this golf simulator, and verified purchaser Joanne M. rated it five stars, saying, "I got it for my son for Christmas. He loves it! Best purchase ever! He played it with his dad and they played it for hours. As they say "it's not a video game... it's like playing on a real course!"

Don't pass up this chance to enjoy on-demand golf games and lessons. Get the TruGolf Mini Golf Simulator today while it's on sale for $299, a 25% discount off the $399 MSRP.