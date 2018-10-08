 '

Intel Core X-Series processor specs

Processors ranging from 8 to 18 cores, and prices from $589 to $1,979.

Intel and unveiled its 9th-generation Core-X family of processors.

Here are the specs:

i9-9980XE:

  • 3.0GHz/4.4GHz/4.5GHz Turbo Boost
  • 18-cores/36-threads
  • 24.75MB cache
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 165W TDP
  • Up to 68 PCIe lanes
  • Four-channel DDR4-2666 memory support
  • Optane support
  • Price: $1,979

i9-9960X:

  • 3.1GHz/4.4GHz/4.5GHz Turbo Boost
  • 16-cores/32-threads
  • 22MB cache
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 165W TDP
  • Up to 68 PCIe lanes
  • Four-channel DDR4-2666 memory support
  • Optane support
  • Price: $1,684

i9-9940X:

  • 3.3GHz/4.4GHz/4.5GHz Turbo Boost
  • 14-cores/28-threads
  • 19.25MB cache
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 165W TDP
  • Up to 68 PCIe lanes
  • Four-channel DDR4-2666 memory support
  • Optane support
  • Price: $1,387

i9-9920X:

  • 3.5GHz/4.4GHz/4.5GHz Turbo Boost
  • 12-cores/24-threads
  • 19.25MB cache
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 165W TDP
  • Up to 68 PCIe lanes
  • Four-channel DDR4-2666 memory support
  • Optane support
  • Price: $1,189

i9-9900X:

  • 3.5GHz/4.4GHz/4.5GHz Turbo Boost
  • 10-cores/20-threads
  • 19.25MB cache
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 165W TDP
  • Up to 68 PCIe lanes
  • Four-channel DDR4-2666 memory support
  • Optane support
  • Price: $989

i9-9820X:

  • 3.3GHz/4.1GHz/4.2GHz Turbo Boost
  • 10-cores/20-threads
  • 16.5MB cache
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 165W TDP
  • Up to 68 PCIe lanes
  • Four-channel DDR4-2666 memory support
  • Optane support
  • Price: $889

i9-9820X:

  • 3.8GHz/4.4GHz/4.5GHz Turbo Boost
  • 8-cores/16-threads
  • 16.5MB cache
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 165W TDP
  • Up to 68 PCIe lanes
  • Four-channel DDR4-2666 memory support
  • Optane support
  • Price: $589

All 9th-generation processors uses 14nm++ process.

