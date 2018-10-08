Intel Core X-Series processor specs

Intel and unveiled its 9th-generation Core-X family of processors.
Here are the specs:
i9-9980XE:
- 3.0GHz/4.4GHz/4.5GHz Turbo Boost
- 18-cores/36-threads
- 24.75MB cache
- Unlocked multiplier
- 165W TDP
- Up to 68 PCIe lanes
- Four-channel DDR4-2666 memory support
- Optane support
- Price: $1,979
i9-9960X:
- 3.1GHz/4.4GHz/4.5GHz Turbo Boost
- 16-cores/32-threads
- 22MB cache
- Unlocked multiplier
- 165W TDP
- Up to 68 PCIe lanes
- Four-channel DDR4-2666 memory support
- Optane support
- Price: $1,684
i9-9940X:
- 3.3GHz/4.4GHz/4.5GHz Turbo Boost
- 14-cores/28-threads
- 19.25MB cache
- Unlocked multiplier
- 165W TDP
- Up to 68 PCIe lanes
- Four-channel DDR4-2666 memory support
- Optane support
- Price: $1,387
i9-9920X:
- 3.5GHz/4.4GHz/4.5GHz Turbo Boost
- 12-cores/24-threads
- 19.25MB cache
- Unlocked multiplier
- 165W TDP
- Up to 68 PCIe lanes
- Four-channel DDR4-2666 memory support
- Optane support
- Price: $1,189
i9-9900X:
- 3.5GHz/4.4GHz/4.5GHz Turbo Boost
- 10-cores/20-threads
- 19.25MB cache
- Unlocked multiplier
- 165W TDP
- Up to 68 PCIe lanes
- Four-channel DDR4-2666 memory support
- Optane support
- Price: $989
i9-9820X:
- 3.3GHz/4.1GHz/4.2GHz Turbo Boost
- 10-cores/20-threads
- 16.5MB cache
- Unlocked multiplier
- 165W TDP
- Up to 68 PCIe lanes
- Four-channel DDR4-2666 memory support
- Optane support
- Price: $889
i9-9820X:
- 3.8GHz/4.4GHz/4.5GHz Turbo Boost
- 8-cores/16-threads
- 16.5MB cache
- Unlocked multiplier
- 165W TDP
- Up to 68 PCIe lanes
- Four-channel DDR4-2666 memory support
- Optane support
- Price: $589
All 9th-generation processors uses 14nm++ process.
