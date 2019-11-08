iOS 13.2.2: Does it fix the multitasking problem? Does it bring new bugs?

Apple has released iOS 13.2.2 (and a corresponding iPadOS 13.2.2) update to tackle an annoying -- no, totally frustrating -- bug in iOS 13.2 that broke multitasking on the iPhone and the iPad.

But does it fix the problem? And does it introduce new annoying problems?

I've been running iOS 13.2.2 and iPad 13.2.2 since yesterday's release -- about 18 hours -- on a number of devices, and initial tests suggest the multitasking bug has been fixed. Switching between apps feels fast, in fact, multitasking feels faster and smoother than it did on earlier iOS 13 releases. Also, apps appear to remain in memory after the device is locked and unlocked -- a problem that seemed to be present on the iOS 13.3 developer release I tested the other day.

But it's not all good news.

One downside seems to be battery life. It's early days, but over the past 18 hours my iPhones and iPads have been hammering at battery life. I've recharged my main iPhone twice, and my iPad is running down considerably faster than previously. This could be just a side-effect of installing an update (I always recommend going through a couple of charge cycles before passing any judgment on battery life), or it could be a new bug. I guess time will tell.

