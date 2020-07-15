iOS 13.6 out for iPhone bringing support for digital car keys

Apple users, it's time to update, again, as Apple releases iOS 13.6 for the iPhone and iPod touch and iPadOS 13.6 for the iPad.

This update includes CarKey digital keys support for the upcoming BMW 5 Series which was demoed at during the WWDC 2020 keynote, allowing owners to use their iPhone to unlock and start their car.

Car owners can also share keys with others, as well as deactivate them remotely.

The health app also includes new categories for symptoms logged from the Cycle Tracking and ECG app, as well as the ability to log new symptoms such as fever, chills, sore throat, or coughing, and share them with third-party apps.

This update also gives the user better control over automatic OS updates and how they are applied. Users can now choose to only download OS updates but not install them, or to download them and install them overnight (this only works if the device is charging and connected to the internet). You can find this new setting at Settings > General > Software Update > Customize Automatic Updates.

The iPhone and iPad updates also introduces a new Apple News audio component for Apple News+ subscribers.

Must read: The real reason Apple is warning users about MacBook camera covers

There are also a huge raft of security updates.

It is unclear at present if this update fixes the myriad of bugs affecting iPhone users, from battery drain issues to MP4 playback issues.

To grab this update, which is about 500MB, depending on your device, head over to Settings > General > Software Update, or wait for the update to be applied automatically overnight.

Also out is macOS Catalina 10.15.5 update for Mac users and watchOS 6.2.8 for the Apple Watch.