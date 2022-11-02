iOS 16.1 draining your iPhone's battery fast? You're not alone

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Installed the iOS 16.1 update on your iPhone and feeling like your phone is getting hot and your battery is draining faster than normal?
You're not alone.
I've been contacted by a number of readers who say that their battery life has fallen thorough the floor since applying the update a little over a week ago. Social media is awash with complaints, and there's plenty of discussion about this over on Apple's support forums.
Many of those suffering say they are using an iPhone 13 Pro Max, but there are reports of other iPhones being affected, too.
It's hard to tell just how widespread it is (some are going against the grain and claiming improved battery life after applying the update), but there's definitely something going on here.
Come here for a fix? Sorry to disappoint, but there doesn't seem to be anything that works reliably. Most people end up turning off a bunch of settings and resetting network settings only to get frustrated when they discover that the problem is still there.
Still, I can offer you some words of advice. Here are a couple of tips to help you get through the day:
Oh, and keep an eye out for iOS 16.1.1 to land with a bug fix for this. We should expect to see this land in the next week or so.
Until then, keep a charger and power bank handy!