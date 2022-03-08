What time is Apple's event? How to watch and what to expect from 'Peek Performance'

Image: Apple

Apple's next keynote event -- "Peek Performance" -- will take place on Tuesday, March 8, with the keynote kicking off at 10 am PT/1 pm ET. It's another all-virtual event that will be live-streamed on Apple's website.

There have been rumors and speculation surrounding the March 8 event. Judging by the invite, Apple is clearly going to show off something that has improved performance. Maybe an updated MacBook Air? iPad? Well, we have a few ideas.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is responsible for a lot of the information covered below, as detailed in his weekly "Power On" newsletter. In fact, it was Gurman who first reported the event would be held on March 8.

How to watch

On Tuesday, March 8, Apple streams its first keynote of 2022. The event starts at 10 am PT/1 pm ET. I've embedded the YouTube live stream, or you can tune into the Apple Events webpage on your phone, tablet or computer. Alternatively, you can use the Apple TV app on any compatible device to search for "Apple Events" to watch the announcement from the comfort of your couch.

New iPhone SE with 5G

The last time Apple updated the $399 iPhone SE was in April of 2020, so the timing of an update to its low-end model makes sense now. According to Gurman, Apple will announce an iPhone SE which looks similar to the current model -- that means keeping the home button design -- but will feature a faster processor, 5G connectivity and an improved camera.

A more recent report claims that Apple plans to keep the 2020 iPhone SE in its lineup but drop the price down to $199 -- making it the cheapest iPhone model to date. The move would be primarily aimed at emerging markets where low-cost Android phones are dominant.

New iPad Air

We've seen some evidence that Apple is working on new iPad models thanks to regulatory filings, and that's been backed up by Gurman's reporting.

The iPad Air currently is the only tablet in Apple's lineup without Apple's Center Stage front-camera feature that adjusts the zoom level to ensure you're constantly in the shot, along with anyone else that joins or leaves a video call. The feature is enabled by software as well as a 12-megapixel FaceTime camera.

The new iPad Air would presumably feature Apple's A15 processor, along with the addition of 5G connectivity.

The iPad Air was last updated in September of 2020, and even though Apple has gone much longer than roughly 18 months between updates for the iPad Air in the past, it makes sense that Apple would want to bring feature parity with the rest of the iPad lineup to the iPad Air.

New Macs?

Apple has continued its plan to transition its entire Mac lineup from Intel to Apple Silicon processors over the last two years. While Gurman states we shouldn't expect any major news about new Apple Silicon processors at the March event.

Currently, there are two, arguably three, Mac models that use the M1 Apple Silicon processor -- the MacBook Air , Mac Mini and 13-inch MacBook Pro . However, Apple has transitioned its MacBook Pro line to the M1 Max and M1 Pro, along with a refreshed design.

With that in mind, it makes sense that the MacBook Air and Mac Mini could be updated with a new processor. Which processor? That part isn't clear. We'll have to wait for Apple to make that announcement.

One more thing...

It wouldn't be a normal Apple event if there wasn't a last-minute rumor. According to YouTuber Luke Miani, Apple will announce a new 27-inch monitor at the Peek Performance event. The Studio Display will reportedly have a Mini-LED display, and will look a lot like the 24-inch iMac, only without all of the computing parts inside it. Apple currently doesn't have a consumer monitor of its own. Instead, the only monitor the company currently produces is the Pro Display XDR which starts at $4,999.

Hopefully any consumer-grade monitor Apple announces is priced at a more reasonable price.

In his video, Miani also included renders of the Mac Studio -- which looks like a very tall Mac Mini, only more powerful, and the Studio Display. Make sure to check out his video if you're curious.

iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 released

Apple released the developer and public beta versions of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 that include several new features, primarily for the iPhone. For owners of a newer iPhone that has FaceID, you can now unlock your phone while wearing a mask or facial covering, no Apple Watch required.

There's also Tap to Pay for iPhone that converts the iPhone into a payment kiosk that can accept payments from any NFC-equipped form of payment, including accepting Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay and contactless payment credit or debit cards.

Along with the new hardware, Apple should release the latest software updates for all of its devices.