iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 14 Plus: Which new iPhone should you buy?

If iPhone history has taught us anything, it's that you don't have to go Pro to get an ideal iOS experience. The regular iPhone 13 is currently Apple's best-selling handset, according to tech analysts Canalys. Not the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max, but the iPhone 13.
With the iPhone 14 series, Apple is continuing to release a tier of phones that is just below the "Pro" line but more than capable for most consumers. If you can do without the flashy new camera features (like being able to take clearer images of stars) and, frankly, are not prepared to throw $1,000 at Apple, then the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus may be for you. Between the two, these are the key reasons to buy one over the other.
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 Plus
Display
6.1-inch OLED with 60Hz (1,200 nits)
6.7-inch OLED with 60Hz (1,200 nits)
Processor
A15 Bionic
A15 Bionic
RAM/Storage
4GB RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB
4GB RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB
Camera
|12MP (f/1.5) Wide, 12MP (f/2.4) Ultra-wide, 12MP (f/1.9) front
|12MP (f/1.5) Wide, 12MP (f/2.4) Ultra-wide, 12MP (f/1.9) front
Connectivity
WiFi 6, 5G, Satellite
WiFi 6, 5G, Satellite
Durability
IP68
IP68
Colors
|Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, Product Red
|Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, Product Red
Price
$799
$899
The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch OLED display, which boosts similar brightness levels (1,200 nits) and clarity as the larger iPhone 14 Plus. While the display quality is leveled, the iPhone 14 should be significantly easier and more comfortable to hold and use. The sizable difference is even more important if you plan on snapping your iPhone into a case.
Out of all four iPhone 14 models that Apple announced today, the regular-sized iPhone 14 is the least expensive. The phone starts at $799, which puts it $100 less than the Plus variant and even more when compared to the Pro models. It's the iPhone to buy if you want the latest hardware.
Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus can be pre-ordered starting on September 9, but while the regular 14 will officially be available on September 16, prospects eyeing the Plus model will have to wait until October 6. If you're in a time crunch and need the latest iPhone as soon as possible, then the regular-sized 14 is the better, more-timely choice.
The iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch OLED panel that emits up to 1,200 nits of brightness; it's the biggest non-Pro iPhone to date. That makes the iPhone 14 Plus ideal if you work with bodies of text, often find yourself zooming into pictures, or simply coming from another large-screen phone.
The larger form factor lends itself to what Apple claims is "the longest battery life on an iPhone". Previously, you'd have to opt for the largest iPhone Pro model to reap the best endurance gains. Not anymore. The iPhone 14 Plus, like Apple's previous battery champ, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, should see up to 28 hours of video playback.
A larger screen is ideal if mobile entertainment is at the core of your mobile lifestyle. Whether you always find yourself gaming on the go or often streaming videos and shows, the larger iPhone 14 Plus screen will deliver a greater and more immersive viewing experience than the smaller iPhone 14. The superior battery life makes it even better.
