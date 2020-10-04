iPhone battery bad after installing iOS 14? Apple offers some help

If you iPhone suffering from poor battery life after installing iOS 14, Apple has published a support document that might be of help to you.

But the fix is far from simple and straightforward. And there are no guarantees.

Must read: Using iOS 14 to diagnose battery drain

The support document is called "If you're missing Workout GPS routes or Health data after updating to iOS 14 and watchOS 7" and is aimed at owners that have "updated to iOS 14 and watchOS 7 and are missing Activity or Health data."

Doesn't sound like that's related to battery issues? Well, read on…

After updating to iOS 14.0 and watchOS 7.0, you might notice: Your workout route maps are missing in the Fitness app on iPhone for previous GPS-enabled workouts from your Apple Watch.

The Activity, Heart Rate, or other health-related apps fail to launch or load data on your Apple Watch.

The Fitness app or Health app fail to launch or load data on your iPhone.

The Health app or Fitness app is reporting an inaccurate amount of data storage on your iPhone.

The Activity app is reporting an inaccurate amount of data storage on your Apple Watch.

Your environmental sound levels data or headphone audio levels data from Apple Watch is missing in the Health app on iPhone.

Increased battery drain on your iPhone or Apple Watch. If you experience two or more of the above issues, follow the steps below.

Increased battery drain, I hear you say. Sounds interesting.

In short, what the support document suggests is that you unpair your Apple Watch, and then make sure you have an up-to-date backup before wiping your entire iPhone and then recovering from the backup.

Yeah, that sounds pretty drastic.

However, if you suffer two or more of the above issues, this may be worth a shot. Or you could wait for Apple to release an update that solves the problem without you having to wipe your handset.