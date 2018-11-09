iPhone quick tip: Quickly find apps that want your attention

Folders are a great way or organize apps in iOS, but using them comes with a downside. And that downside is that it can be hard to know which app or apps is trying to attract your attention using a badge

If you're an iOS user you know the situation well. An app wants you attention and in addition to regurgitating a notification it also embellishes the app's icon with a badge.

But what if the icon is inside a folder?

Now, unless it's on the front screen, you're going to have to scroll about to find the app that needs your attention. Well, that is, unless you use this trick.

The trick is a simple one. Just use the 3D Touch feature to Force Touch the folder (that is, press down on it hard) until a pop-up menu appears. And this popup will show you which apps need your attention and give you a shortcut to them.

I'm finding this to be a real timesaver, and I'm actually making more use of folders now that I discovered it.

Note: 3D Touch is available on the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max, but not the iPhone XR.

