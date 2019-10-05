iPhone suddenly stopped working? Apple may fix it for free

Apple has kicked off a repair program for some iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus handsets that handsets.

Must read: iOS 13: New features you might have missed

If your iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus is stubbornly refusing to power up, the problem may be down to a component failure, and could be eligible for a free repair.

The affected iPhones were manufactured between October 2018 to August 2019, which makes these are some of the later handsets, not the ones manufactured during its launch in September 2015.

Owners who have already paid for a repair may be eligible for a refund.

To find out if your handset is affected, enter the serial number (here's how to find your serial number) into Apple's serial number checker.

See also: