Is Apple getting ready to backpedal on big MacBook Pro changes?

Remember when Apple got rid of MagSafe in favor of USB-C, and added a Touch Bar that has left people scratching their heads as to what they're supposed to do with it?

If Apple-watcher Ming-Chi Kuo is correct -- and he often is -- both these changes could be on the way out.

Must read: Switching to Signal? Turn on these settings now for greater privacy and security

In a note to investors written by Kuo and seen by MacRumors, Apple has two new MacBook Pros that backpedal on what have been the two tentpole features of the portables since 2016.

Here's the meat of Kuo's note:

Two new models -- 14-inch and 16-inch, all Apple Silicon powered (no Intel option)

A new flat-edged form factor

MagSafe charging is back

The Touch Bar is out, and physical buttons are back

More I/O ports so users will need to rely less on dongles

If Kuo is right, this is a big change for the MacBook, and it will mostly undo many of the changes Apple has introduced over in the past few years.

When it comes to the Touch Bar, I'm not surprised to see Apple get rid of this. I know a lot of professional Mac users, but I don't know many who even touch the Touch Bar, and that makes it an added cost that eats into Apple's margins.

But the move back to MagSafe and more ports is interesting and has me wondering why. Two possible reasons come to mind:

Damaged USB-C ports from charging accidents is a warranty issue that Apple is seeing a lot of

The move to Apple Silicon frees up space inside the MacBook Pro chassis for more ports

As to when we can expect these units to land, that's not clear. The note suggests that these new MacBook Pros are in development, but a lot can happen between that stage and a final product being unveiled.

Thoughts? Do you want to see MagSafe back and the Touch Bar gone? Let me know in the comments below.