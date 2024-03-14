Amazon's new AI tool lets sellers create listings using just a URL

Amazon

Amazon shoppers are used to sifting through thousands of product listings to find exactly what they want, and most sellers put in a lot of work to ensure that each listing is as detailed and accurate as possible. With the help of artificial intelligence (AI), this will soon become easier than ever.

Amazon has announced a feature that lets sellers convert their existing product pages from other websites into detailed Amazon listings by simply copying and pasting a link. Designed to streamline the listing creation process, the feature is powered by AI through Amazon's cloud computing service, AWS, and leverages proprietary foundational models available on Amazon Bedrock.

Sellers will be able to enter a link to a product listing from their own direct-to-consumer website on Amazon, and Amazon's generative AI tools will parse the information and create engaging listings. Amazon says the new capability will roll out gradually and be available to US sellers within the coming weeks.

"We are finding that generative AI has a profound capacity to simplify the effort it takes for our selling partners to create great product listings, and we will continue to innovate upon these capabilities," explained Mary Beth Westmoreland, Amazon's vice president of worldwide selling partner experience, in a blog post. "As we expand the breadth of attributes that we can automatically generate and further improve the quality of generated content, we keep reducing the effort needed for sellers to create high-quality product detail pages that resonate with customers."

The e-commerce giant has been integrating generative AI features into its platform since last fall. These AI tools let sellers generate product titles, descriptions, and details by providing a few descriptive words or images of the product. On the buyer's side, Amazon has integrated AI-generated review summaries that give users a synopsis of what buyers have said in their product reviews.

Accompanying the announcement of this latest feature for sellers, Amazon reported that more than 100,000 sellers have used the generative AI features made available for them.