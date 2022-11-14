Can this 3-in-1 travel wireless charger replace the Apple MagSafe Duo?

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Apple's MagSafe Duo folding wireless charger is nice. Very nice.
But it's also expensive and designed specifically for Apple users.
How about a folding wireless charger for the rest of us?
One that doesn't cost the earth and can even charge three devices simultaneously.
Here's a decent-quality GMCell three-in-one wireless folding travel charger for $40.
What we have here is a three-in-one folding wireless charger that features three transparent charging coils, two supporting a maximum output of 15W for smartphones and earbuds (one coil features MagSafe magnets for easy alignment), and a third for the Apple Watch.
One downside is that the charger does feature LED lights. They are subdued, and nothing that a bit of tape couldn't cover, but I really don't like lights on things that are on my nightstand.
The package folds down small for easy transportation. Along with the wireless charger, you'll need a USB-C cable (a USB-C-to-USB-C cable is supplied) and a minimum of a 20W charger (not supplied).
The package is kept together using magnets, so it's not going to fly apart in your bag or suitcase.
Does this wireless charger do the job?
In a word, yes.
I've tested the outputs and as long as the charger is used with a 20W USB charger, it delivers on everything it promises. The MagSafe magnets do a good job of aligning an iPhone, and the Apple Watch charger also uses a magnet to align the watch to the charging coil, although this feels a bit weaker than the magnet that is found in the supplied charging pad.
All in all, this $40 GMCell Foldable Wireless Charger Station 3 in 1 is a great alternative to the $119 Apple MagSafe Duo charging station, and is perfect for a nightstand or travel.