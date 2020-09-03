Is this the future of portable smartphone charging?

Regular readers will know that I like power banks. A lot. I have quite a few, ranging from big and bulky and packed with lots of features, to small and subtle and can be slipped into a pocket. But it's rare that a power bank brings something different to the table.

The Chargeasap Flash changes that.

A lot of people have been asking about the Flash 2.0, and I've finally got my hands on one and have been testing it.

Externally, the Flash 2.0 looks pretty much like any other 20,000mAh power bank. It's a big, chunky slab packed with batteries and electronics, and has USB ports to allow you to plug cables into to charge gadgets.

But there's a difference.

Inside the power bank are 21700 Panasonic lithium polymer graphene composite battery cells -- the packaging refers to them as Tesla batteries, but the website doesn't -- and these batteries bring with them a number of advantages compared to regular lithium batteries.

At the top of the list of those is a fast recharge -- allowing for a 0 to 80 percent charge in 35 minutes and a full charge in 70 minutes (when using a high-powered charger). The graphene cells also recharge at a lower temperature, which means that the Flash never exceeds 50°C (122°F).

Another massive benefit is longevity. Regular lithium rechargeable batteries are good for around 500 recharge cycles, compared to 2,000 recharge cycles for the graphene cells used by Chargeasap. To put this into perspective, you could take the Flash from full to flat every day for five years without having to worry about the cells.

The capacity of the Flash is five times that of the iPhone 11, and can double the life of a 13-inch MacBook, so there's plenty of capacity, and the two USB-C (one offering 100W PD), two USB-A ports, and the wireless charging pad that's compatible with not only smartphones but devices such as the Apple Watch and AirPods, offers huge flexibility when it comes to keeping devices topped up.

The Flash also features pass through charging so you can charge your devices and Flash at the same time, which is a handy feature.

Everything is packaged in a tough yet lightweight aluminum shell that is light yet tough, and also offers excellent heat dissipation. The shell is offered in silver or black.

Chargeasap Flash 2.0 150W USB-C Power Bank Tech Specs

Capacity: 20,000mAh / 74Whr Graphene Composite Battery Cells

100W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 Input: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/5A (PPS)

100W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 Output: 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/5A (PPS)

USB-A 1 Output: Max 5V/4.5A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A, 10V/4A (Max 40W USB-A Huawei Super Charge 22.5W, Oppo, Oneplus VOOC Flash Charge SVOOC Super Flash charging 40W, Vivo VOOC 22.5W)

USB-A 2 Output: QualComm Quick Charge 3.0 18W Max 5V/4.5A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A, 10/V4A

Both A ports are now QC3.0+SVOOC+FCP compatible

Maximum Power Output: 150W

Maximum Power Input: 100W

Wireless Output 2 coils: 10W Fast Charge+ 2.5w Apple Watch

DC/DC Input Efficiency: 76% - 82%

Output Efficiency: 70% ± 5%

Discharge Rate: 57mah per day over 350 days

Device Operating Temperature: -10ºC to 60ºC

Dimensions: 14.5cm x 8.2cm x 2.7cm (5.7" x 3.2" x 1.06")

Weight: 470g (1lb)

I like the Flash quite a lot. To look at, it's a rather unremarkable device, but the power output and recharge speeds are second to none. Having a charging pad is also handy, and I like the fact that it features a magnet to align the Apple Watch with the coils.

If there was one thing I'd change about the Flash is that I'd give the LCD screen an update. I find it a bit of a shame that it just shows the battery capacity and nothing else. It's a small thing, but the screen feels bland when compared to the power and performance of the rest of the power bank.

The Chargeasap Flash is not cheap. At $299 is a big investment, but you are getting cutting-edge technology and batteries that should last you more than five years (Chargeasap offers a two-year warranty on the unit).