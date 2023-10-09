'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Grab the 6 best Kindle deals ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days
Packing for a trip or your commute is hectic enough, and there's seldom precious luggage and carry-on real-estate for a book, let alone a few to keep on rotation. And lugging around a 300-plus pager isn't ideal.
Kindles offer a lightweight, and often even waterproof, solution. And unlike tablets, they promise minimal screen-glare, closely mimicking the pages of a physical book. But while convenient, Kindles can come at a cost. Luckily, there are lots of Kindle deals available now ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale that officially starts on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
We rounded up the top Kindle markdowns on sale ahead of the discount-palooza to make it easy for you to consolidate, protect, and power your library.
Best Kindle bundle deals of October Prime Deal Days 2023
- Current price: $364
- Original price: $500
The latest Kindle model, the Scribe, is both an e-reader and journal, coming with a compatible pen that allows users to write on the 10.2-inch screen. With this Scribe essentials bundle, Prime members get a premium pen, which includes a dedicated eraser and shortcut button to make planning your calendar, annotating your books, and crossing off items on your to-do list even easier. Along with the pen, the bundle includes a Fabric Folio cover, which like the Premium pen, magnetically attaches to the lightweight scribe.
There's also an included black power adapter for charging, but you may not have to use it often as the Scribe features a 12-week reading battery life and 3 weeks for writing.
- Current price: $208
- Original price: $273
With this bundle, you get the ever-popular, lightweight Kindle Paperwhite, which houses 32GB of storage, an adjustable screen, and speakers for hands-free listening. So that you can capitalize on the Paperwhite's wireless charging abilities, the bundle throws in a Qi-compatible charging dock along with a protective but slim cork cover.
- Current price: $80
- Original price: $120
Turn that child of yours into a bookworm early with endless access to thousands of books, all within the corners of their Kindle e-reader. This Kindle Kids comes with a cover, one year of Amazon Kids+ (a yearly subscription with access to thousands of titles and and a select number of audio books designed for kids), and a two-year warranty. The battery life on the Kindle Kids is great -- go up to six weeks in between charges.
- Current price: $110
- Original price: $170
The Kindle Paperwhite Kids offers 10 full weeks of battery life in between recharges, 16GB of storage, access to a broad library of titles, an e-reader cover, and a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ for access to thousands of ad-free books and other media. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is waterproof, so you don't have to worry about water damage in the event of an accidental juice spill.
More October Prime Kindle deals
When is Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days?
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is happening Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11.
The exclusive deals for Prime members officially launch on Oct. 10 at 3 a.m. EDT, and new deals will drop as often as every 30 minutes during the two-day event.
How did we choose these Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend.
Our recommendations are based on both research and may also be based on our own testing, with our goal always being to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. We try to consider substantial deals for these roundups that will save you at least 15% to 20% off the original price.
What is Kindle Unlimited?
Kindle Unlimited is a $11.99 monthly membership that gives subscribers access to unlimited reading, listening, and magazine subscriptions.
What is the newest generation of Kindle?
The Kindle Scribe, both an e-reader and stylus-powered journal, is the latest in Amazon's e-reader lineup.
What are the best October Prime Day deals?
ZDNET has been scouring the sale to find the best deals by category:
