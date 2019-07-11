Juniper updates its multi-cloud container platform Juke

Juniper on Thursday announced updates to Juke, the multi-cloud container platform that creates a single pool of persistent resources from multiple clouds and local infrastructure. With Juke, users can deploy cross-cloud containers with persistent storage, network and monitoring.

The improvements in the latest version of Juke include volume snapshots and clone management and a simpler deployment and installation process. Additionally, a unique Kubernetes integration enables a single Kubernetes cluster to run spanning on premises and multiple clouds, allowing administrators to optimize resource usage.

Juniper acquired the multi-cloud container platform with its purchase of HTBASE late last year. Juniper says that Juke's multi-cloud storage capabilities complement the network and compute orchestration capabilities of its Contrail multi-cloud product.

Juniper has been moving away from hardware-based revenues, with new products designed to strengthen its position in service provider, cloud and enterprise markets. In March, the company announced it was acquiring Mist Systems, makers of an AI-powered wireless LAN network, to bolster its software-defined enterprise portfolio and multi-cloud offerings.