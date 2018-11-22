​KT develops AI to detect telecom failures

(Image: FreePhotos)

KT has developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) solution that can detect telecommunication failures, the company announced.

The AI solution, named Dr Lauren, collects and analyses data produced by the network to find any fundamental flaws that cause telecommunication failures, the South Korean telco said.

KT said the AI was designed and modelled after the company's own monitors, who manage the country's backbone networks.

The telco will also apply the solution to its own entire 5G network next year.

South Korea is planning to launch a 5G commercial network for consumers next year in March, with enterprise trials set to begin next month.

Last year, KT developed an AI platform called Neuroflow. The development of Dr Lauren was based on Neuroflow, and will be KT's first AI offering within the telecommunications sector.

The company also launched an AI voice assistant service for use in hotels earlier this year.

Vendors are looking for various ways to apply AI to increase network efficiency. Samsung is planning to roll out an AI chip aimed at providing network intelligence for data centers.

