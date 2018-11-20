​KT tests driverless bus at Korean airport

(Image: KT)

KT has successfully tested an autonomous bus for use in South Korea's airport, the company announced.

The telecommunications carrier said its driverless bus covered 2.2 kilometres at a speed of 30 kilometres per hour outside Incheon International Airport's Terminal 1.

The bus slowed down at traffic lights and changed lanes to avoid obstacles, the company said, and was inspected by airport employees and those from South Korea's Transportation Ministry during the test.

The test was part of KT and the airport's collaboration to develop an 'intelligent' airport, the company said.

The two will continue to collaborate further in the areas of 5G, artificial intelligence, big data and Internet of Things, KT said.

KT has dubbed the technology 5G as a Vehicle Platform. It also plans to apply its AI platform Giga in self-driving cars, called Giga Drive IVI (in-vehicles infotainment).

Earlier this month, rival SK Telecom also tested its self-driving technology for use in car-sharing.

KT is preparing a slew of services for the upcoming roll out of 5G networks in South Korea, including an airship drone for use in emergencies.

Related Coverage

KT clinches 700 billion won Korean national emergency network contract

South Korean telecommunications carrier KT has picked up a 700 billion won ($617 million) order to build the nation's LTE-based emergency network.

KT to develop blockchain-based P2P donation platform

The South Korean telco will first develop a private blockchain for use in its donation affiliate, then launch it as a full public blockchain.

KT and Nuance to co-develop voice recognition service for cars

KT and Nuance will co-develop voice recognition service for cars aimed at the South Korean market.

KT showcases 5G tech at Jakarta Asian Games

KT is showcasing its 5G wireless technology at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta with local telco Telkomsel.

KT wins $47 million fibre-optic project in the Philippines' Luzon

KT has won a $47 million project to build a large-scale fibre-optic cable network in the northern regions of Luzon Island in the Philippines.