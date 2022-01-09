Last Chance to Win one of five Lamborghinis in a contest where everyone wins a car

StackCommerce

YouTube star MrBeast and the team at MSCHF have launched the contest Everyone Gets A Car, and that's a guarantee. If you enter, you'll get a car. The catch? It may not be one you can ride in.

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, is best known for his popular YouTube channel with over 87 million subscribers, including this viral video which brings Squid Game into the real world:

For his next stunt, he's teamed up with MSCHF, which specializes in creative contests like the One Million Dollar Puzzle. Here, they've teamed up to give away supercars from automaker Lamborghini, known for top-notch engineering and extreme speed.

Specifically, four winners will receive a pre-owned Lamborghini Gallardo worth at least $100,000, and one will win a pre-owned Lamborghini Aventador Coupe valued at more than $250,000. 250 winners will get a battery-powered child-size car styled after the Aventador, so at least you can dream big. 2,500 more winners will receive a remote-control Gallardo at 1/24 scale to stage chase scenes with. And everyone who enters gets a 1/64 scale die-cast model that's an exact replica.

However, you only have a few more days, as the contest closes for entries Monday, January 10th, 2022. Entering is simple:

First, you'll need to be 18+ and live in the US. An adult will need to accept the prize for anyone under 18.

Purchase an entry, where the more you buy, the better the price. You can enter once for $35, buy three tickets for $99 and save 5%, buy 5 for $150 and save 9%, or save 17% and get a 10-pack of entries for $289.99. The last day to enter is January 10th so act quickly!

Then, you wait. Your prize will arrive in the mail, depending, of course, on what you win. But even the smallest car is worth having on your desk, if for no other reason than to imagine what the real thing might be like.

