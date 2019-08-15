Latest iOS 13 beta reveals September 10 as potential iPhone 11 launch date

iPhone 11? We think it's going to be quite boring All of these small, iterative improvements are nice, but they aren't particularly compelling, especially if you have an iPhone XS or an XR. Read more: https://zd.net/2YQSzOL

Like clockwork, Apple has announced a new iPhone every September since 2012. We fully expect Apple to announce the next iPhone -- be it iPhone 11, iPhone Pro, or just iPhone -- in just a few weeks.

CNET had previously looked over past Apple events and declared that Sept. 10 was the most likely date for an Apple iPhone event.

On Thursday, Apple released iOS 13 beta 7 to developers, and iHelpBR discovered a couple of images within the operating system that seemingly back up the Sept. 10.

In the images, the Calendar app's icon is set to Tuesday, Sept. 10. Adding to the conspiracy, the file name is "HoldForRelease." Whoops. There's also another set of images with the date of Sept. 23, which the site speculates is the launch date of iOS 13.

If that date holds, that means we are just over three weeks away from seeing what Apple has in store for the iPhone line.

Rumors point to three new iPhone models, following the same scheme as last year's iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max, with phones of varying sizes, specifications and prices.