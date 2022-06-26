/>
X
Launch a cybersecurity career with this $39 boot camp on risk management

These tutorials cover NIST and all the best practices for government cybersecurity.
From your laptop to the servers at America's biggest corporations, everybody needs cybersecurity. That's doubly true for the government, and as you might imagine, the rules governing their cyber defense workforce are much more stringent. That's where the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the RMF come into play. Learning about them is one of your first steps toward a career in cybersecurity outside the private sector. Luckily, there's now a concise way to do just that, thanks to iCollege's comprehensive course on Risk Management Frameworks.

When it comes to tech and specifically cybersecurity, iCollege's bona fides are well established. It's been a critical resource for IT workers and admins since the early 2000s, and its classes are constantly updated to keep up with the latest regulations and hardware innovations. As a result, this course could be an excellent introduction to NIST and its role in determining how U.S. systems -- and its employees -- respond to data breaches.

NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks

 $39 at ZDNet Academy

Whether you're hoping to work for a government entity or bring your company's systems into compliance with the Risk Management Framework, this is a great way to learn how. In a series of 57 lectures, you'll see how to set up your NIST controls for any existing network and ensure they run smoothly. iCollege's experts will show you how to audit your systems so it's easier to tell when a breach has occurred. Not only dan these safeguards bring you into compliance with the RMF, but they'll also make you safer across the board. 

The NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks course includes more than 20 hours of content, and it's now available for $39, a savings of more than $200 from the original MSRP.

