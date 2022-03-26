Learn digital art and NFT skills in beginner-friendly courses for just $18

StackCommerce

NFTs are some of the hottest products on the market right now, and you can take advantage of their popularity regardless of whether you have any experience whatsoever in digital art or blockchain technology. Now, even beginners can learn how to create, code and sell digital art with the All-in-One NFT Masterclass for Artists & Entrepreneurs Bundle.

If you'd like to pursue design and sell your own artwork, you should at the very least learn how to use the programs in the Adobe Creative Cloud suite. "Learn Adobe Photoshop, Premiere Pro, XD, Lightroom, & Illustrator" teaches you photo editing, graphic design and videography skills. Or focus on just one with "Adobe Illustrator CC - Beginner Essentials Course".

You can do the same with Photoshop CC in "Adobe Photoshop CC: Complete Beginner To Advanced Training" and "Adobe Photoshop CC Course 2022", which is a crowd favorite with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 from previous students. Instructor Phil Ebiner is a graduate of Loyola Marymount University's School of Film and Television who has worked on thousands of productions appearing in cinemas, TV, film festivals and online. With more than two million students worldwide, his courses cover everything from video and photography to business and design.

Animation enthusiasts will enjoy "Adobe After Effects 2022 - The Beginner's Guide", "Adobe Xd Animation - Complete Guide From Icons To UI", "Creating Animated 2D Characters with Unity", and "Ocean Theme: Digital Art in Apple's Keynote! Animation with Sound Effects". Since you own your art even after you sell the NFT, you can display it in a gorgeous customized frame with speakers.

However, if you already have design skills, you can jump right into the comprehensive "Complete NFT Masterclass for Artists & Entrepreneurs". And after just 25 minutes of content, "How To Create Your First NFT | The Beginner's Guide" will have you registering your first NFT.

For those who are interested in the tech side of things, rather than the artistic elements, you can take "NFT Blockchain Decentralized App Development with Solidity & JavaScript". You'll learn skills to qualify for well-paid blockchain and crypto positions.

