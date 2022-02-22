Get $50 off this 2K display set in a bespoke wooden frame to show off your NFTs

StackCommerce

Your valuable NFT deserves a display worthy of its excellence, and you need look no further than this 33" SQR Tokenframe™ NFT Display, which is available in Birch, Black, Mahogany, and White.

Tokenframe™ lets you create your own NFT gallery. Plug in the Tokenframe™, scan the QR code to connect it, access your wallet, and cast your NFT. It's really that easy. Connect multiple Tokenframes throughout your home and become the curator of your own personal NFT gallery. It's a simple matter to access an NFT Gallery, simply sign in via WalletConnect, Fortmatic, or Metamask. The display is also compatible with Trezor or Ledger via Metamask on your PC.

Once you've connected your Tokenframe™ to the app, you can use it to control all aspects of the display. In addition to power, WiFi settings, brightness, and volume control, you can adjust the NFT's fill, fit, border color, and more.

You can set schedules, including energy-efficient ones to power off the Tokenframe™ while you're out or asleep. And you can have any number of NFTs in the same display, customizing a Slideshow Group for them. You can set the order in which the artwork will be displayed, as well as choose how long each piece will be displayed before switching to the next one, anywhere from a minute to an hour.

This bespoke frame is made from real wood with a non-fungible woodgrain. It includes a white physical mat border for added elegance. The anti-glare screen prevents glare and reflections from light sources nearby, providing a sharp, detailed image in 2K resolution. A built-in headphone jack and stereo speakers allow you to immerse yourself fully in your masterpieces. There is also a rotating wall mount included, so you can rotate the display 90°. Artwork will switch orientation automatically just like on your phone.

Don't pass up this chance to have a special display for your valuable NFT, get the 33" SQR Tokenframe™ NFT Display in Birch today while it's $50 off the $1,999 MSRP and you only pay $1,949. If you prefer a different look, it's also available in Black, Mahogany, and White at the same price.