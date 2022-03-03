Why you can trust ZDNet
Learn how to hack computer systems (ethically) with this $34 training

You don't need to be genius-smart to learn tech skills; you just need self-paced courses that will teach them to you from scratch.

Hackers are always on the lookout for easy targets, and companies that don't protect themselves risk having confidential information and employee and user data leaking. Interestingly, the best way to fight fire is with fire -- in this case, IT professionals with hacking skills can spot vulnerabilities in a business's infrastructure. To learn how you can put hacking to moral use, the 2022 Ultimate Ethical Hacking Super-Sized Certification Prep Bundle can get you up to speed for $34.

If you are a total novice, start with the "Learn Ethical Hacking From A-Z: Beginner to Expert Course." It'll teach you the easiest ways to hack computer systems, networks, web apps and a whole lot more. And, in case you weren't aware, tech companies pay people to find bugs in their software. In "Bug Bounty: Web Track," you'll master the methods and techniques used to penetrate web systems and "Bug Bounty: Infrastructure Track" covers firewalls and infrastructure.

There are sophisticated tools that do a lot of the heavy lifting for you and courses to teach you how to use them. "Wireshark: Packet Analysis & Ethical Hacking: Core Skills" is a student favorite, earning an average rating of 4.7 out of 5. You'll learn how to perform network analysis from basic to advanced using Wireshark and hack security, passwords, and protocols with Kali Linux.

The 2022 Ultimate Ethical Hacking Super-Sized Certification Prep Bundle

Instructor David Bombal has delivered training courses worldwide for over 15 years, covering a wide range of topics. He also brings his many years of Cisco experience to teach you to become a certified Cisco Network Associate in "Cisco CCNA 200-301 Exam: Complete Course with Practical Labs". And you can learn how to use more tools in "Ethical Hacking: Network Scan by Nmap & Nessus."

CompTIA certifications are highly respected worldwide. "TOTAL: CompTIA Network+ (N10-008)" and "TOTAL: CompTIA Security+ Certification (SY0-601)", both with a 4.7 approval rating, can help you study for two certifications that qualify you for well-paid positions.

Don't pass up this chance to beat hackers at what they know best. Get the 2022 Ultimate Ethical Hacking Super-Sized Certification Prep Bundle today while it's available for only $34.

