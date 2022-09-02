Learn how to invest wisely with this top-rated trading platform, discounted for Labor Day

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

If you've been trying to beat the cost of living crisis by stretching your funds a little further or looking for ways to generate a bit more revenue, then you want to be sure you're covering all the possible options. Some may consider starting a small side hustle, while others may take online training classes to qualify for promotions or more lucrative careers. While investing is also an option, it's often very stressful for non-experts because mistakes are easy to make.

However, investing isn't all that complicated once you've got an effective combination of guidance and education. And now, you can get an all-in-one investment education and stock-screening platform with a lifetime Pro Plan subscription to Tykr Stock Screener, which is currently discounted to $119 or 86 percent off.

Want to save even more? Get an additional 20 percent off the sale price with code YOURWAY20 when you combine two or more products in our collection that total at least $49, or 30 percent off the sale price with code YOURWAY30 when you combine three or more during our Your Bundle, Your Way sale. The sale ends at 11:59 PM on September 5.

Tykr takes the guesswork out of investing. You'll learn the most effective way to manage investments to reduce risk and even beat inflation. With an incredible 4.9 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot and 4.5 out of 5 in our store, you know the program works.

Beginning with investing fundamentals, you will also receive recommendations on over 30,000 domestic and international stocks – which ones are worth buying and when exactly to sell them. In addition, Tykr employs a rigorous algorithm to make the platform perfectly user-friendly.

You'll get a summary of each stock, with buys labeled On Sale, sells as Overpriced, and the rest as Watch. In addition, they'll each have scores indicating each stock's overall strength, plus a Margin of Safety (MOS) percentage to increase your potential for higher returns. So you could find excellent investments in just 30 seconds.

This Labor Day, learn how to invest wisely in the stock market with a lifetime subscription to Tykr Stock Screener for only $119, which is 86% less than the usual $900 subscription price. Or you can save even more and purchase Tykr for $83.30 with code YOURWAY30 when you bundle it with two more deals in our Your Bundle, Your Way collection before September 5.