Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Earn more from remote work by starting a side hustle

If you'd like to work remotely full-time or would just like a little side revenue to make life easier or more fun, you can succeed more quickly without suffering through trial and error.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

working from home

The future of business is remote

The future of business is remote

Most every organization has been thrust into the future of work. What will determine failure or success in this brave new world?

Read More

Whether you are hoping to transition to a fully remote career or need a little extra cash for your favorite guilty pleasures, the tips and tricks you'll find in the 2022 All-In-One Freelancer & Side Hustle Bundle can help you find success far more quickly than trial and error.

The fastest way to increase your freelance revenue is to polish your sales skills. Learn how to market your services in a way that results in bigger and better clients in "Sales Training for Freelancers." It covers the seven most bulletproof sales techniques freelancers should know and much more.

If you want to specialize in one project hub, Upwork is a popular platform for freelancers, and for a good reason, but the competition is stiff. Learn how to increase your chances of being hired dramatically by creating a compelling profile in "How to Build a 5-Star Profile on Upwork (& Get More Clients)". This course is a favorite of students, who have rated it 4.7 out of 5 stars.

This course is led by instructor Bruno Padilha, who has freelanced professionally for the last 13 years. He aims to pass on his experience by helping students position themselves as experts who can successfully land clients and command high rates. He also teaches "The Ultimate Upwork Proposal" to show you how to make pitches that get you hired there more often.

The 2022 All-In-One Freelancer & Side Hustle Bundle

$29 at ZDNet Academy

On the creative side of things, many people find Photoshop too tricky to use and would rather outsource their work on that software. Learn how to get more creative using the easiest effects on Photoshop in "Neon + Glow Effects in Adobe Photoshop." Also, if editing music, videos or DVDs is part of your freelance work, you can increase your revenue per hour with the fastest video processing software.

Even if you aren't sure what a non-fungible token is, "NFTs Discovery: Introduction & Basics" teaches you the fundamentals. Then learn how to create your own in "A Beginner's Guide To NFT: Create Your First NFT."

Don't pass up this opportunity to learn how to increase your revenue streams with a side hustle. Get the 2022 All-In-One Freelancer & Side Hustle Bundle today while it's on sale for only $29.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related