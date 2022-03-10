Why you can trust ZDNet
Learn CompTIA skills that IT professionals use every day for $80

Begin your career in the tech industry with self-paced courses that go from the basics through networking, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and more

 StackCommerce

There is a lot of competition for the best IT jobs, but having certifications recognized worldwide can make your resume stand out from the crowd. So if you'd like to land an IT gig, you should acquire the skills you need while preparing for the exams with The 2022 Complete CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle.

Total novices can begin with "CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ (FC0-U61)," which starts with computer basics and ends by providing you with entry-level IT skills. But if you are the least bit experienced with computers, go straight to "CompTIA A+ (220-1001/220-1002)," which prepares you for a certification that qualifies you for well-paid tech positions all by itself.

Project managers can train for their certification with "CompTIA Project+ (PK0-004)." It's a crowd favorite, with an excellent rating of 4.99 out of 5 stars. All of the other courses require some experience or skills, but you can take them when you feel ready since you have lifetime access.

The last six courses help you advance in the elite cybersecurity field. "CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601)" teaches core security functions necessary for IT security careers. Combined with the previous networking classes, you'll be qualified to take "CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-002)", which covers best practices and practical applications of security tools.

The Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle

$79 at ZDNet Academy

"CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001)" and "CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002)" will introduce you to ethical hacking, which is a practice that involves using skills hackers use to exploit weaknesses in networks, then patching them. Meanwhile, "CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003)" covers cryptographic concepts, risk management and much more. Then you can learn about security methods for complex environments and more in "CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-004)".

These courses are presented by iCollege, which has offered a wide range of tech training since 2002. Fortune 500 companies have trusted the platform with their career training. You can use these skills as an employee or freelancer.

Don't pass up this opportunity to create your tech career path. Get The 2022 Complete CompTIA Certification Course Super Bundle today while it's available for only $79.

Education
