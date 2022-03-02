Learn skills that blockchain developers use with these $25 courses

StackCommerce

Do you want 2022 to be the year you transition from being a blockchain investor to having a blockchain career? The self-paced courses in the 2022 Blockchain Development Fundamentals Bundle can help make that happen.

This bundle contains 237 lessons spread out over 23 hours, so it won't take you long to learn some of the hottest tech skills in the industry. And you can access the content on your computer or mobile devices at any time.

Start with "NFT Blockchain Decentralized App Development with Solidity & JavaScript" to learn how to create a cryptocurrency and a blockchain from scratch. It also provides the background in Solidity and JS that will come in handy with some of the other courses. Then, you can get more practice with "Blockchain Fundamentals: The Complete Solidity Guide."

Alternatively, you can dive right into Ethereum with "Solidity Smart Contracts: Build DApps in Ethereum Blockchain," which covers how to create smart contracts in the Ethereum ecosystem. Then, you can supplement your Etherium knowledge with "Create Your First DApp on Ethereum: A Concise Tutorial," which was rated an average of 4.8 out of 5 stars by previous students.

Instructor Mohammad Nauman teaches you how to use Ethereum, NodeJS and Hardhat to run Hello World and "Coin" DApps (smart contracts). He has a Ph.D. in Computer Sciences and a PostDoc from the Max Planck Institute for Software Systems.

Finally, the "Complete Web3js Library (Ethereum) Course" illustrates how to interact with Ganache and deploy smart contracts. But, while not required, the course will be more accessible if you already have some experience with Ethereum DApp development. So you may want to take one or two of the other courses first.

Don't miss this chance to train for a blockchain career. Get the 2022 Blockchain Development Fundamentals Bundle now while it's on sale for only $25.