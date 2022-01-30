Why you can trust ZDNet
Learn to navigate the most common personal and business tax forms for $30

Filling out your tax return can be a headache, but now you can get guidance for some of the major personal and business forms as well information about how to make things easier for next year.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

The best tax software for small businesses and personal preparation

The best tax software for small businesses and personal preparation

Be sure you have the right tool to navigate this annual chore. We pick the very best software.

Read More

New year, new tax season. Many people put off doing their taxes until April, but that adds unnecessary stress to an already daunting responsibility. But if you know how to navigate your taxes confidently, you won't have any reason to worry, and The 2022 Complete Tax Preparation Bundle is here to help you with some of the most common major tasks.

Robert Steele offers these courses, an instructor, author, and CPA who specializes in teaching accounting and business classes. He's also written five books on the subject, making him a valuable source of knowledge now that tax season is rolling around.

If you only need help for yourself and your family, start with the  "Money in Excel" course. Here, you'll learn how to connect the Money in Excel template to your accounts and download your financial data, as well as other functions, such as tracking recurring transactions, options for budgeting and more.

This bundle covers other aspects of your personal finances, as well. For instance, "Income Tax: Business Use of Home Deduction" is a must for self-employed individuals, whereas "Tax Credits: Family & Dependent Tax Credits" demystifies Earned Income Credit, Child Credit, Child and Dependent Care Credit and more.

Of course, if you run your own business, then there are additional steps you need to take while filing. "Income Tax: Schedule C Small Business Sole Proprietor" provides examples using actual tax forms. "Partnership Income Tax (Form 1065)" shows you how to enter and review the correct data. Finally, "C Corporation Income Tax (Form 1120)" will guide you through entering corporate data.

Don't miss this chance to have major help in preparing your taxes. Get The 2022 Complete Tax Preparation Bundle today while it's only $29.99.

Prices are subject to change.

The 2022 Complete Tax Preparation Bundle

$29.99 at ZDNet Academy

