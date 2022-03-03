Learn what you need to become a privacy and data protection expert for $20

StackCommerce

Whether you own your own business or you're the person responsible for privacy compliance in your company, if you have any public digital presence whatsoever, then you need to be fully up-to-date on current global regulations. The Data Protection & Privacy Bootcamp Bundle courses can teach you what you need to know.

Start with the crowd favorite "Are You Privacy Savvy? Privacy 101 for Online Life," rated 4.7 out of 5 stars by former students. Instructor Christine Aykac leads this course, and she has more than 25 years of experience in project delivery. It gives her the background to provide practical solutions to the complex technical and business challenges that organizations encounter during their digital transformation journey.

"Are You Privacy Savvy? Privacy 101 for Online Life" introduces you to the Privacy Act and teaches you precisely what is considered personal information in the legislation, what you or your company should collect, what you can use and how to protect it in a way that complies while doing so.

The penalties for privacy violations can be severe, even more so in Europe than in the United States. And even if a company only has a relatively simple website, it's probably collecting data for SEO or other purposes, including from visitors in Europe. So many companies need at least one person, if not an entire department, to ensure that they remain in compliance with the region's General Data Protection Regulation.

The "GDPR CIPP/E Certification Complete Preparation Course" covers what you need to know to earn the certification that will give you an edge in being hired. It teaches you the main elements, such as key terminology and practices regarding personal data protection and data flow across borders.

Lastly, you can discover how to create secure systems to ensure data protection maintenance in "Data Protection Training." In addition, the course covers data protection rules and regulations, including the rights of data subjects.

