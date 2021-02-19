Leaving LastPass? Here's how to get your passwords out

LastPass is changing its free offering, and some are looking for a new home for their passwords. But how do you get your passwords and other data out of LastPass?

Here's how.

Check this out: Ditching LastPass? Here are some alternatives to try

There are a few different ways to get your data out of LastPass, but the easiest, most reliable way I've found it to log into your account through a browser on a computer.

You can then export a file of your data that's CSV compatible, which most password applications and services will accept (this is a whole other topic, and I suggest you test things and take your time, because there's always the risk of losing your password data.

Here I'll show you how to get your data out of LastPass.

Step 1

First, go to lastpass.com and log into your account.

Step 2

If you use two-factor authentication, you'll need to enter those details.

Step 3

You're in. Now click on Advanced Option...

Step 4

Click on Export.

Step 5

Re-enter your credentials.

Step 6

There's your data!

Step 7

Now you need to select this data, copy it, paste it into a text file and give it a .CSV extension.

Now, I don't recommend keeping all your passwords laying around unencrypted, so you either need to encrypt this file in the interim, so put it into whatever service you are going to use next.

Don't just leave it laying around. Also, don't kill your LastPass account until you are sure that your new service is set up and your passwords are accessible! Remember, these are your passwords!

I can't stress this step enough! I have heard from multiple people over the years who have gotten themselves into an enormous mess doing this.