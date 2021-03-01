Lenovo debuts ThinkEdge portfolio of edge devices

Lenovo on Monday debuted its new ThinkEdge portfolio of edge computing devices for enterprises. The company said the ThinkEdge SE30 and ThinkEdge SE50 are designed for enterprise data processing, security and scalability at the edge.

Powered by Intel technology, the new ThinkEdge devices are embedded edge computers meant to process enterprise-generated data at the edge. Citing its survey from December 2020, Lenovo posits that edge computing will remain an urgent priority for IT executives throughout the remainder of the pandemic and beyond.

In that survey, 59% of IT professionals said they were "looking to implement new edge computing solutions within the next 6 months." Meanwhile, 82% noted that "real time data collection and analysis is where edge solutions are making the most impact on their business."

The ThinkEdge SE30 and ThinkEdge SE50 aim to tap into that demand by offering faster processing power, better security, and scalability, Lenovo said.

"Edge computing is critical infrastructure for intelligent transformation within the enterprise," said Jon Pershke, VP of strategy and emerging business for Lenovo's Intelligent Devices Group. "The new products in the ThinkEdge portfolio are purpose-built devices designed to be networked on premise or embedded in solutions to give Lenovo's customers an advantage in performance, security and scalability."

Lenovo

Here's a breakdown of the device specs for the ThinkEdge SE30:

1th Generation Intel Core™ i5 vPro processors for industrial computing

Up to 16GB memory and 1TB storage

Fan-less, operational temperature range of -20 to 60 Celsius

Both 4G 1 and 5G 1 modules

And here's the breakdown for the ThinkEdge SE50:

11th Generation Intel Core i7 or i5 vPro processors for industrial computing

32GB memory and up to 2TB storage

Fan-less, operational temperature range of 0 to 50 degree Celsius, and IP50 rating

2-liter design with full industrial I/O

Lenovo said the ThinkEdge SE30 and SE50 will be available in select markets worldwide starting mid-2021.

MORE: