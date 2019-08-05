Lenovo, Intel ramp up HPC, AI partnership

How Lenovo is going beyond PCs to create a computing giant Lenovo, a leading PC manufacturer and a top-five player in the server market, has recently returned its smartphone group to profitability. After visiting its China HQ, Charles McLellan reports on Lenovo's future.

Lenovo and Intel outlined a multi-year collaboration pact revolving around high performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence.

The deal is the latest installment of Intel's partnership efforts. Intel has forged ties with Baidu as well as SAP.

Under the partnership, Lenovo will optimize Intel's HPC and AI portfolio to develop systems. Lenovo plans to combine Intel's second generation Xeon processors and Lenovo's Neptune liquid cooling technology.

More: Beyond the PC: Lenovo's ambitious plan for the future of computing | How Lenovo plans to become the world's largest hyperscale infrastructure provider

Kirk Skaugen, president of Lenovo's data center group, said the partnership with Intel will accelerate its market potential.

Collaboration areas include:

Systems such as Lenovo's TruScale infrastructure with Intel's X computing architecture, Optane, oneAPI programming framework and AI accelerators.

Software to converge HPC and AI by melding Lenovo's LiCo software with Intel's programming and storage frameworks.

Centers of excellence run by both companies to bolster research at universities.

Primers: What is AI? | What is machine learning? | What is deep learning? | What is artificial general intelligence?