Beyond the PC: Lenovo's ambitious plan for the future of computing

Image: Lenovo

How often have you read that the PC is dead or dying? Many times, no doubt. Yet it's a good bet that the articles in question were typed on a keyboard attached to a traditional desktop or notebook PC, rather than tapped out on a tablet or smartphone, or dictated into a smartwatch or a smart speaker.

Of course, sales of 'post-PC' devices have eaten into those of traditional PCs in recent years, but it looks as though there will be a place for devices with a keyboard and mouse, a decent-sized screen and local processing power for a good while yet.

As Lenovo's chairman and CEO Yang Yuanqing told ZDNet in Beijing: "This is still a $200 billion industry -- if you try to find another $200 billion industry, it's not easy."

Sure enough, Lenovo is big in PCs, which deliver over three-quarters of its revenue, and has recently returned its smartphone group to profitability.

Next in line for the turnaround treatment is the data centre group, which has seen double-digit revenue growth for the past five quarters but has yet to make a profit. So can Lenovo bring together PCs, smartphones and data centre into a comprehensive strategy?

Editor's note: Charles McLellan visited Beijing courtesy of Lenovo.