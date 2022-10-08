Level-up your gaming room: Save 25% off this minimalist RGB light

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.
Looking to spruce up a living space or office area without dropping a bunch of cash in the process? During Deal Days, you can get a sleek and versatile RGB lamp for only $59.99. As our answer to Prime Day, our Deal Days collection features dozens of discounts on apps, gadgets, and more. Most deals, such as this minimalist fixture, don't require a coupon, but they're only available until October 12.
What is the best smart light? ZDNet's top choice is the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance smart bulb, the OG where smart lights are concerned. The Philips Hue maintains top quality and compatibility to match its price tag, but we also cover more options that rival it in versatility.Read now
With this corner floor lamp, you can select from more than 16 million colors and over 300 multi-hue effects. Find the perfect mix to set the mood for Halloween and other holidays, or coordinate the lights to keep your room looking fresh. With a broad spectrum of ambiance, this minimalist fixture is a welcome addition to any party atmosphere or work environment, and it won't be as bulky as your old light source.
Speaking of which, this lamp's understated design will upgrade any room without limiting useable space. In addition, you can adjust the settings via remote control, allowing you to cycle through colors and effects from across the room.
This lamp earned four out of five stars in our store and is designed for long-term use. This is evident in the quality metal finish, weighted rubber bottom, and impressive 50,000-hour bulb life. Verified customer Gary W. was pleased with how easy the lamp was to assemble, sharing, "Although at first glance it appeared like it was going to be tricky to assemble, it just took about 5 minutes or so to put it together. I love that it has a remote to change the colors and patterns of the lights. I also like how slim and unobtrusive the lamp is."
Whether you need an area enhancement or are moving into a new space, these Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamps are primed to deliver. During our Deal Days sale, you can get one lamp for only $59.99 or a two-pack for $99.99. And if you're looking for discounts on more home goods, don't forget to check out our Deal Days collection by October 12.