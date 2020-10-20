LG begins official sales of rollable OLED TV

Image: LG

LG Electronics has begun sales of its highly-touted rollable OLED TV in South Korea.

The LG Signature OLED R, model name RX, will be available in seven premium consumer electronics stores in the country. It will be available for 100 million won, approximately $87,000, the company said on Tuesday.

The 65-inch OLED screen can be hidden away in an aluminium base when the TV is turned off but rolls up for viewing when turned on. The screen can also be rolled out partially to be used as a dash board.

The TV comes with a premium wool speaker cover by Kyadrat of Denmark. Customers can also engrave their names or a message on the aluminium base.

The LG Signature OLED R is produced at the company's Gumi facility in South Korea where it produces high-end TV models. In May, it shifted two of its six production lines at Gumi to Cibitung, Indonesia as part of global restructuring efforts to increase efficiency.

LG Display first showed off a prototype rollable OLED display panel at CES 2018.

In the following year, at CES 2019, LG Electronics showed off a TV that used the panel.

An alternative version, where the panel rolls down from the ceiling, was shown at CES 2020 earlier this year.

In June, LG launched a 48-inch OLED TV globally to appeal to a wider consumer base.

