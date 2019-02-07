LG G8 ThinQ to use Infineon 3D sensor for improved front camera

(Image: LG)

LG's upcoming G8 ThinQ smartphone will have an advanced 3D sensor near its front camera to support features such as facial recognition, the South Korean electronics maker announced.

The 3D sensor, made by German firm Infineon Technologies, uses a Time of Flight (ToF) method to detect objects. It measures the time it takes for infrared light to reflect back from its subject, and when this information is combined with a camera, it improves the way objects are expressed in 3D.

As the sensor can detect objects without being uninterrupted by other lights, it has a high recognition rate and is optimal for augmented reality and virtual reality applications as well, LG said.

It will also be used for biometric authentication such as facial recognition, and can create more natural selfies among other things, LG added.

The 3D sensor will be installed at the front of G8 ThinQ smartphone.

Infineon is a leading semiconductor firm globally that makes automotive, power control, and digital security sensors.

Last month, LG sent invites for the unveiling of its new flagship phone, which will take place at Mobile World Congress on February 24, while hinting at a new gesture control feature.

The company is also preparing to unveil its first 5G phone at the same event.

LG is hoping the upcoming releases will provide a turnaround for its mobile business, which saw sales drop by nearly one-third across 2018.

Related Coverage

LG mobile completes year of tanking with fourth quarter plunge

LG's mobile division has seen sales recede by nearly one third year-on-year across 2018.

LG and GS to collaborate on electric vehicle charging stations

LG Electronics and GS Caltex will collaborate to change existing car fuel stations into what they call "Energy-Mobility Fusion Stations" that can charge, rent, and repair electric vehicles.

LG to unveil first 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 855 at MWC

LG's yet-to-be-named first 5G smartphone will be unveiled on February 24th at Mobile World Congress, sporting a Snapdragon 855 processor, a vapor chamber, and a 4,000 mAh battery.

LG sends video invite for G8 smartphone, hints at gesture control

LG has sent a video invite for its flagship phone, which will be held on February 24 at Barcelona, a day ahead of the kickoff of Mobile World Congress. The invitation hints at a new UI that will allow users to control their smartphone with hand gestures without touching the screen.

CES 2019: LG Display's 86-inch touchscreen would be the perfect addition to any smart office meeting room (TechRepublic)

At CES 2019, LG Display demoed new touchscreens and translucent display tech designed for smart office and retail applications.