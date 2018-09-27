​LG gives first look of V40 ThinQ

(Image: LG Electronics)

LG Electronics has briefly shown off how the V40 ThinQ smartphone will look in a 30 second teaser video.

The video, dubbed Design Concept Video, highlights the importance of color, feel, and shape of phones and shows how the V40 ThinQ will look.

The number five is variously referenced throughout the clip in Korean, English, and Chinese, as well as the number of objects, which likely refers to how many cameras the phone will have.

The clip shows the back of the phone which clearly has a triple camera. The front camera will likely be dual. The light sensor and laser sensor are hidden.

LG said in a statement that it used the sand blast method to cut the back cover glass so that it will feel soft, but remain sturdy.

The matte colors of the phone will be subtle and the phone will be more resistant to fingerprints, the company said. LG also confirmed the phone will have a 6.4-inch screen size.

The V40 ThinQ will come in carmine red as well as platinum blue and morocco blue, which are all briefly shown in the clip.

Earlier this month, LG teased the camera features of the phone.

The new phone will be unveiled globally on October 3 in New York.

