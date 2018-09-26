​LG Uplus adds Google Assistant to IPTV set-top box

LG Uplus has added Google Assistant to its IPTV set-top box, the telco announced.

Subscribers of U+tv will be able to use Google's AI voice assistant service through the set-top box's designated remote control.

Its 2 million subscribers can use voice commands to load YouTube, Google Photo, Google Search, and Google Translate.

LG is expecting YouTube Search to be the biggest hit among users. Previously, YouTube could be only searched through the use of key words but Google Assistant will allow users to search the video they want by describing scenes and moments and relevant videos will be shown.

Using Google Photo, users can name places, people, and objects via voice command and relevant pictures from their smartphones will be shown on the TV screen. They will need to upload the smartphone's pictures on Google Photo and log in with a Google account on the IPTV, however.

Google Translate will support 21 languages and the translation will be shown on the TV screen.

LG Uplus also offers South Korean search giant Naver's AI platform for use in homes.

It also offers unique IoT services, such as a Wi-Fi connected bidet toilet.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

LG Uplus to deploy home IoT to Wooshin apartments

LG Uplus' IoT@home app will control heating, lights, and gas and allow users to check energy usage and parking space availability.

LG Uplus launches IoT for bathrooms with Wi-Fi bidet toilet

LG Uplus has launched IoT services for the bathroom that include a Wi-Fi-connected bidet toilet.

Google Assistant is about to get much smarter

At Google I/O, CEO Sundar Pichai and other executives explained how AI will make its voice-activated assistant better -- even making phone calls and carrying on conversations on behalf of users.

5 Google Assistant tasks that will make your work life easier (TechRepublic)

Google Assistant can do a great many things, saving you time and sparing you the tedium of all kinds of tasks. Here are five ways you can simplify your life with its help.